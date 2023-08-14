Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in July

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 1,168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of KCDMF remained flat at $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, and bar soaps. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facials, women pads, panty liners, tampons, pads, and menstrual cups.

