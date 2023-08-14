Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in July

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 1,168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of KCDMF remained flat at $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.37.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.