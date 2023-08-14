Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 282.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $117.80 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average of $130.73.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

