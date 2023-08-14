Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,325 shares of company stock worth $7,559,183. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $387.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

