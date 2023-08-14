Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 14,951 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,009 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $207.96 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.32.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

