KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Down 1.7%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 22,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 30,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Get KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 1,693.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.