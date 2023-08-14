Kujira (KUJI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $227,438.57

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002969 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $95.16 million and approximately $227,438.57 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.87532017 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $292,796.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars.

