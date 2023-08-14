Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in July

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KYKOF stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

