Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in July

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kyowa Kirin Trading Down 5.9 %
KYKOF stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $22.95.
About Kyowa Kirin
