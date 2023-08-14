Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires Shares of 640 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $167.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

