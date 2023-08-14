Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,156,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 104,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,935 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $38.00 on Monday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.