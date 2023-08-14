Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Teck Resources were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

