Laffer Tengler Investments Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Boeing were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.99. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

