Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 160 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

