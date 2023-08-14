Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 1,979 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 28.0% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.04 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

