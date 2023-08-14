Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Down 36.3% in July

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,388. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($2.30). As a group, analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

