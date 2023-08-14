Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 1,709 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.
