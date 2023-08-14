Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
LI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 188,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
