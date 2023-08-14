Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.25. 255,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,727. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.34. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

