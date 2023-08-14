Linear (LINA) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Linear has a market cap of $150.55 million and $6.43 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

