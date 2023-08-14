Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $119.65 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Lisk has a market cap of $119.65 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002864 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001039 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

