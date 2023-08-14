LooksRare Market Cap Hits $47.69 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $47.69 million and $2.01 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 940,217,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 902,994,980 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

