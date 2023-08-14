LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Raised by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after buying an additional 1,929,692 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

LYB stock opened at $99.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.