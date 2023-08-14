MagnetGold (MTG) Tops One Day Volume of $10,786.39

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $71.44 million and $10,786.39 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

