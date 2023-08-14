Marks Electrical Group’s (MRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.50) to GBX 123 ($1.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday.

Marks Electrical Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend

Shares of MRK opened at GBX 99.70 ($1.27) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,980.00. Marks Electrical Group has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 0.66 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marks Electrical Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Marks Electrical Group

In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan purchased 25,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £25,313.31 ($32,349.28). 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Articles

