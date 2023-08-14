Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $191.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

