McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $7,666,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,423,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

MCD traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.08. 466,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,743. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.57. The firm has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

