Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.35. 10,647,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,389,889. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $780.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

