MetisDAO Price Tops $15.27 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $68.22 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $15.27 or 0.00051777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013854 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,493.11 or 0.99972479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.38114133 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $920,310.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

