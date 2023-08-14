MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

CXH opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.