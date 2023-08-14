MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,905.0 days.

MGM China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVF remained flat at $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. MGM China has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.41.

Get MGM China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on shares of MGM China in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About MGM China

(Get Free Report)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.