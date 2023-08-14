Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $1,630,976.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,453,194.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $1,595,457.60.
- On Monday, August 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $1,576,668.12.
- On Friday, August 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $1,648,282.41.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $1,409,623.05.
- On Monday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $1,493,928.48.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total transaction of $1,568,921.58.
- On Monday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16.
- On Friday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,501,510.20.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $1,437,889.68.
- On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $1,417,122.36.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.87. 1,217,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,905. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on TEAM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.