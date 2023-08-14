Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $1,630,976.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,453,194.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $1,595,457.60.

On Monday, August 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $1,576,668.12.

On Friday, August 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $1,648,282.41.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $1,409,623.05.

On Monday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $1,493,928.48.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total transaction of $1,568,921.58.

On Monday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16.

On Friday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,501,510.20.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $1,437,889.68.

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $1,417,122.36.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.87. 1,217,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,905. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

