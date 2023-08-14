Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest Energy Emissions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

