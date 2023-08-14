Mirror Protocol Trading Down 37.6% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $27,952.53 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

