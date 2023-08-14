Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 645,598 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,598 shares during the period. Entergy makes up about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.60% of Entergy worth $365,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.15. 747,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.54. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.45.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

