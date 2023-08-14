Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $432.62 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,603,793 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.28% of NextEra Energy worth $432,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,115.9% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 18,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 236,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 173,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,496,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,693,000 after purchasing an additional 309,080 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.46. 4,526,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,257. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

