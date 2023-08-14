Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 127,311 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Salesforce worth $147,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.67. 1,790,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,292. The stock has a market cap of $205.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.47 and a 200 day moving average of $198.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

