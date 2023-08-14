Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Home Depot worth $239,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.39. 2,254,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

