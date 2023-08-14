ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Trading Down 5.5%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.86. 71,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 132,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

The company has a market cap of $532.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 180,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $6,377,535.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,171,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in ModivCare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 648,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

