Mohsin Hussain Sells 9,470 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $294,611.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.82. 478,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.08. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in LiveRamp by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,448,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,926,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.