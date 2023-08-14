Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $144.01, with a volume of 3127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $3.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $14.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

Get Monarch Cement alerts:

Monarch Cement Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85.

About Monarch Cement

Monarch Cement ( OTCMKTS:MCEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.