Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $144.01, with a volume of 3127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.10.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $3.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $14.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.
Monarch Cement Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85.
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
