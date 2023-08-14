monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 540,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 783,959 shares.The stock last traded at $164.67 and had previously closed at $155.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -91.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.04 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

