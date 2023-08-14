Mondee (MOND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Mondee to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, analysts expect Mondee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOND opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $572.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.40. Mondee has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOND. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,594,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at $201,777,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mondee news, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $188,570.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,594,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,777,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431 over the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,795,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondee by 951.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 439,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

