Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.4% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $352.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,826. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $356.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.48 and its 200 day moving average is $337.43.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

