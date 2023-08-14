Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 388,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,963. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

