Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. 11,168,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,332,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

