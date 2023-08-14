Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 154,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 128.6% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 134,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,454 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,322,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,827,748. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

