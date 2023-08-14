Morgan Stanley Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $32.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 65,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,500. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Arvinas by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

