Morgan Stanley Trims Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Target Price to $19.00

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRME. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRME traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. 58,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,623. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. Prime Medicine has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $21.73.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,091 shares of company stock worth $3,683,728. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 207.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,093 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prime Medicine by 27.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 526,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 124.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 299,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 213.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 192,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.