Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Short Interest Down 30.2% in July

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 669,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Movella Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MVLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 176,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,145. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Movella has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14.

In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 61,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 17,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 89,022 shares of company stock worth $145,762 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Movella during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movella during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MVLA shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Movella in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of Movella in a research report on Thursday.

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

