MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Increased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in MSCI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MSCI by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $549.59. 80,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.91.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

