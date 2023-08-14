Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,354 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,481,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,775,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

